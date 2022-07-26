Apple iPhone 14 Pro Will Offer 30 Percent Faster Gaming Performance News oi-Vivek

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series of smartphones in the second week of September 2022. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are said to be powered by the same A15 Bionic, while the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will use the new A16 Bionic chipset.

As per the latest reports, the upcoming iPhone chip from Apple -- the A16 Bionic will have a 15 percent faster CPU and a 25 to 30 percent faster GPU when compared to the A15 Bionic. Hence, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will deliver better multitasking and gaming performance when compared to the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14, and the iPhone 14 Max.

Do note that, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will still deliver better performance with respect to iPhone 13 series. These phones will use the A15 Bionic with a five-core GPU, while the current iPhone 13 family of devices uses an A15 Bionic with a four-core GPU. Just like the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will use the same old LPDDR4x RAM.

A16 Bionic Will Offer Better Single-Core And Multi-Core Performance

As per the latest reports, the A16 Bionic will be fabbed using TSMC's 4nm node and is expected to pack in over 20 billion transistors, making it a much denser chip. Just like the current generation A15 Bionic processor, the A16 Bionic is also expected to have a six-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four efficient CPU cores.

The A16 Bionic is also said to be paired to a faster LPDDR5x memory, which should further improve the energy efficiency aspect. Hence, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, despite having a more powerful processor should deliver better battery life even with a similar-sized battery.

