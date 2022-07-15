Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Might Feature Dual Punch-Hole Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple iPhone 14 series is anticipated to be launched in September this year. Similar to the past couple of years, it is expected to add four models to its portfolio in 2022 as well. As the smaller Mini variant of the iPhone was not pursued well by fans, the company is now shifting its focus to the large models and is likely to bring a new iPhone 14 Max.

While the launch date of the Apple iPhone 14 series is tipped for September 13, the rumor mills are heavily churning out the details pertaining to these models. Recently, we have been coming across leaked photos of iPhone 14 dummies and we have seen those of all four models surface online. Now, a fresh leak offers us a glimpse at one of the upcoming models - the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Design Tipped

The photos shared by a Twitter user reveal the iPhone 14 Pro Max, showing the dual punch-hole design. As the camera bump is noticeable, it hints that this variant could be the biggest model among the upcoming iPhone 14 series. The front of the dummy unit of the iPhone 14 Pro Max shows the presence of a dual punch-hole design, giving us a look at what the smartphone would look like.

What Makes iPhone 14 Pro Different?

As per the industry insiders, including the analysts - Mark Gurman from Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will have aesthetic differences. One of the biggest changes could be the combination of a pill-shaped cavity and a punch-hole cutout while the non-Pro models are said to feature the typical notch.

Given that Apple has had the notch design on the past three generations of iPhones, it is time for the company to bring about a new system for the Face ID system and TrueDepth camera unit. Touted to be called the 'pill and hole' design, this unit is expected to pack the camera and other elements for the system to work and give a revamped look to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As per the experts, the new 'pill and hole' design is likely to transition to the under-display technology. Already, Apple has filed multiple patents around its under-screen tech and it could be the first step to achieving the same.

Besides the other differences, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is likely to bring an exclusive telephoto camera at the rear. The Pro models are said to include a 48MP primary sensor for the first time on an iPhone and this could be the biggest difference between the standard and Pro models. In addition to this, the Pro models - iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro are likely to get the power from the powerful Apple A16 chipset while the standard models might use the A15 Bionic chipset.

Talking about the availability, the iPhone 14 lineup is likely to be launched on September 13. While the pre-orders are to debut on September 16, the open sale is likely slated for September 23. However, these dates are yet to be officially confirmed by Apple.

