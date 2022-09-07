Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Launched: Design, Features, Specs, Price, And Availability

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 14 series of smartphones at its Far Out launch event. The company has launched two medium-sized smartphones -- the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro and two large-sized devices -- the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This also puts the final nail in the coffin for the mini-series of iPhone and it has been now replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus, a large-sized iPhone 14 with a bigger display and battery. Here is everything you need to know about the latest iPhones from Apple.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Features, Specifications, Price

The Apple iPhone 14 is the most affordable of the lot, and it does look a lot like the iPhone 13, except for the new color options. The device has a 6.1-inch FHD+ resolution display with a notch design, and the device has the same diagonally placed dual-camera system at the back.

The iPhone 14 is also powered by the A15 Bionic chipset (six-core GPU) with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage. As of now, there is no information on RAM or the exact battery size of the Apple iPhone 14.

The primary 12MP camera on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus has a new and large 12MP primary wide-angle camera with an f/1.5 aperture and sensor-shift OIS technology along with a new and improved 12MP selfie camera. These models also come with new and improved e-SIM support, allowing users to quickly transfer an e-SIM from an old phone to a new iPhone.

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus also support emergency SOS via satellite connectivity under a clear sky. Using this tech, users can send emergency messages even when there is no cellular network. The same tech can also be used to share the location using the Find My app. This feature will be available only in US and Canada starting November 2022.

Imagine a stretched-out version of the iPhone 14 and you will have the iPhone 14 Plus. Just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a massive 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution display, backed by a large battery. This is also the biggest non-pro iPhone that Apple has ever made.

The iPhone 14 Plus despite having a larger screen will deliver extended battery life when compared to the iPhone 14, thanks to the higher capacity battery. Both models will support wireless and wired fast charging via the lightning port.

The base model of the iPhone 14 with 128GB retails for Rs. 79,900 or $799 and the smartphone will be available across the country starting September 16. The base model of the iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB retails in India for Rs. 89,900 or $899 and the device will be available on the 7th of October via online and offline stores across the country.

Apple iPhone 14 Price In India

Apple iPhone 14 128GB -- Rs. 79,900

Apple iPhone 14 256GB -- Rs. 89,900

Apple iPhone 14 512GB -- Rs. 1,09,900

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Price In India

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB -- Rs. 89,900

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 256GB -- Rs. 99,900

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB -- Rs. 1,19,900

