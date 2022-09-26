Apple iPhone 14 Is Now Manufacturing in India; Will It Get Cheaper?

Apple has been working on reducing its reliance on China for its iPhone manufacturing and assembly. A new report states that Apple has begun iPhone 14 production in India, which might significantly reduce the brand's dependence on Chinese plants. The question is, will made-in-India iPhone 14 units have a reduced price tag?

Most of Apple's iPhone manufacturing and assembling takes place in China. The 2020 pandemic, rising political tensions, and lockdowns resulted in delaying the iPhone 12 launch. While Apple has manufacturing and assembly units outside China, a majority of it is still there. This might soon change as India ramps up iPhone 14 production.

India Begins iPhone 14 Production

A few reports previously said that Foxconn units in India would begin iPhone 14 manufacturing after two or three months of launch. The same report also stated that iPhone 14 models manufactured in India would begin shipping from December 2022.

A new report from The Economic Times says Apple has kickstarted iPhone 14 manufacturing at the Foxconn plants in the outskirts of Chennai. The report also states about five percent of the total iPhone 14 devices will be manufactured at the plant, which is expected to spike up to 25 percent by 2025.

In related news, Tata was also in talks with Wistron Group to assemble iPhones in the country. If Tata's plan comes through, India would take a big chunk of iPhone manufacturing, reducing Apple's dependence on China.

Will Made-in-India iPhone 14 Be Cheaper?

Presently, the iPhone 14 lineup includes four models, which include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 starts from Rs. 79,900 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus is available for Rs. 89,900. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start from Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,39,900, respectively.

Even with the iPhone 14 manufacturing in India, the new units won't begin shipping until December 2022. Around this time, one can expect a few discount deals as part of the New Year offer. But apart from that, it would still take a few months to witness a price drop on the newly launched iPhone 14 series.