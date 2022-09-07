Apple Far Out Launch Event Live Updates; New iPhones, Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro And More

A few hours from now, the Apple Far Out launch event will commence and we will finally be able to see the iPhone 14 series-that is, ignoring the many leaks to date. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8, and possibly the refreshed AirPods Pro might also steal the spotlight at the event. While Apple has been launching four models of its iPhones since 2019, it looks like this year, the company is drawing the lines between the Pro and non-Pro variants.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 models will not get a major design upgrade. However, fans might want to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro models, as the newer features are said to be reserved to these models.

How To Watch Apple's 'Far Out' Event

The 'Far Out' event is slated to begin at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) today. The live event feed will be streamed live on the official website and Apple's YouTube channel, you can also watch it from the video below.

Finally, here is a live blog for you to catch up with the updates, as and when they happen at the Apple Park.

Published On September 7, 2022
