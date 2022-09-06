Apple ‘Far Out’ Event: When And How to Watch, What To Expect? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple's highly anticipated "Far Out" event is scheduled for September 7. This is a red letter day for Apple enthusiasts and the consumer technology industry as a whole, since it serves as the platform for the launch of major Apple devices. Apple is expected to unveil (at least) four new phones under the iPhone 14 series, in addition to new AirPods, Apple Watch Series 8, and possibly the next-generation iPads and MacBooks. And possibly a 10th-gen rehash of the iPad.

In addition to new hardware, Apple is also expected to release the stable version of iOS 16. The OS enhancements include a lock screen customization option, battery percentage indicator, and always-on display functionality. While iPadOS 16 was also supposed to go live post the Far Out event, the development hiccups and the lack of beta releases suggest otherwise. More importantly, Apple itself has confirmed to TechCrunch that the iPadOS 16 release will follow that of the iOS 16.

How To Watch Apple's 'Far Out' Event

This year's iPhone launch event has been christened as Far Out, and is slated to begin at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, September 7. As with the other media events hosted by Apple, the live event feed will be live streamed on the official website. This upcoming event marks the second in-person event (if you consider WWDC22) for members of the press post COVID-19.

Tuning in via the Apple website is the best way to watch the Apple event live. However, it is not the only place, as you can also watch it via Apple's own YouTube channel. To make things easier, we have embedded the video below.

It is also possible to watch the Far Out event on your Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone as the company will broadcast the event via the Apple TV app. You can also access a replay on the official YouTube channel, Apple Events page or Apple TV app, or Apple Events Podcast.

What To Expect From Apple's 'Far Out' Event

Nothing is obviously certain until the Apple executives take the stage to unveil the products. However, there are a number of rumors and leaks circulating online that provide some clue as to what we can expect tomorrow. For starters, Apple is said to have four new iPhone 14 models in the pipeline-a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone called iPhone Max/Plus, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While there are claims that Apple is scrapping the 5.4-inch compact iPhone mini model this year citing less than expected demand, we cannot be certain of the company's decisions until the products are announced. Longtime Apple fans know how the iPhone 8 turned out to be the iPhone X at the last moment, taking fans by surprise.

As for the new iPhone lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to steal the spotlight with reports hinting at the presence of a high-resolution 48MP camera, an always-on display, and a revamped design that trades the notch for a pill-shaped cutout at the front. Although there are plenty of rumors surrounding other iPhone 14 models, none of those are as exciting. It is believed that the iPhone 14 Pro models will use the upgraded A16 chip, with a more powerful GPU than what we saw on the previous generation model. But you don't need to be a clairvoyant to see that coming.

While some reports suggest a significant design change this time around, the iPhone 14 is likely to stick to the design we saw on the iPhone 13 series. This is corroborated by leaked renders and CAD drawings depicting an iPhone 13-like design. As for performance, we can expect some improvements in camera and photography-centric features, battery life, and overall performance.

Moving on to the other devices, the Apple Watch Series 8 is highly anticipated and it is likely to be an annual refresh. There are speculations about a new and rugged Series 8 Pro and affordable Watch SE model. Apple is also expected to have a couple of other products up its sleeve, including a new HomePod and HomePad Mini, a new M2-powered iPad Pro, and a few new Macs this fall. However, it is unlikely that Apple will show off its flagship iPads and Macs at this event.

