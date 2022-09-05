Apple Far Out Event 2022: Everything Expected To Launch At The Event

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Leaks And Speculations

Apple is likely to launch two "Pro" models in the iPhone 14 series -- the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, the Pro models will get massive hardware and software upgrades, including a new display with a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and selfie camera, a more powerful A16 Bionic processor, an improved triple camera setup, and more.

Digging deep into the display part of the iPhone 14 Pro, it is likely to have a 6.1-inch screen. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display. Both models will have a 120Hz AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and variable refresh rate technology. These phones are also expected to get better protection and are likely to use an improved version of "ceramic shield" for improved protection against scratches and screen damage.

With the new display technology, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will look more modern when compared to the other smartphones. On top of that, it is also speculated that Apple will limit features like always-on display to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The triple camera setup on the iPhone 14 Pro series is also up for a major upgrade. Apple is said to use a 48MP primary sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max for the first time. The higher resolution primary wide-angle camera should deliver more detailed pictures and is also likely to support up to 8K video recording.

Along with a new primary camera, the ultra-wide angle camera on the iPhone 14 Pro series will also be upgraded. As per leaks, the new ultra-wide angle camera on the iPhone 14 Pro series will have a larger aperture and pixel size, which should help the phone produce bright and vivid pictures even in challenging lighting conditions.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro series will be based on the A16 Bionic processor, fabbed by TSMC using either a 5nm or 3nm processor. With the new processor, these iPhones are expected to offer better CPU and GPU performance and are also expected to be more energy efficient when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Cosmetically, the iPhone 14 Pro series might look similar to the iPhone 13 series. Under the hood, the yet-to-be-announced pro models will be the most capable iPhones that Apple has ever made, period. With all these changes, Apple is also expected to increase the price of the base models of the iPhone 14 series, whereas, the iPhone 14 Pro could cost slightly over Rs. 1,20,000 in India.

Apple iPhone 14

Under the Apple iPhone 14 moniker, the company is likely to launch two models -- the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max. Both models will be based on the dated A15 Bionic processor, possibly with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Several reports have claimed that the A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will have few more GPU cores than the one found on the iPhone 13 series.

Due to the subpar sales figures of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini, the company is said to focus on a large-screen iPhone rather than a compact one. Hence, the iPhone 14 Max will come with a 6.7-inch display, similar to the one on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are likely to have a bigger notch at the top of the display, just like the one on the iPhone 13 series and the refresh rate is also likely to be limited to 60Hz. Overall, the features and capabilities of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are likely to remain similar, if not identical to the iPhone 13.

Apple Watch Series 8, New Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to receive a design overhaul with a flat frame, large display, and a more capable processor. Apple is also likely to launch a new version of the Apple Watch SE, loosely based on the Apple Watch Series 6 or the Apple Watch Series 7.

Within the Apple Watch Series 8, the company might also launch a new "pro" iteration of the Apple Watch -- the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Pro is expected to deliver a more premium yet rugged design along with more features and functionalities that are not found on the regular Apple Watch.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

While Apple did launch a refreshed AirPods Pro last year, the only new thing about it was the MagSafe wireless charging support. This time around, the company is said to give a complete overhaul to the AirPods Pro and is likely to call it the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Pro 2022.

With the AirPods Pro 2, the company is likely to change a lot of things. The AirPods Pro 2 will be equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 technology for improved connectivity and range. Similarly, it is also expected to receive improved drivers for better sound stage and audio quality.

10th Gen Apple iPad

The upcoming 10th Gen iPad might look a lot like the 5th Gen iPad Air, except for the display. The 10th Gen iPad is likely to use an A13/A14 Bionic processor with an 11-inch display with a thin-bezel design. Just like the current iPad Air, the 10th Gen iPad is also expected to have a power button with built-in Touch ID.

Apple Far Out Event Live Stream Details

Apple will live stream the Far Out launch event on its official website and various social media platforms including Facebook. The event will begin at 10:30 PM on the 7th of September, and we should get the details on the Indian pricing of all these products post the launch event. Stay tuned to Gizbot for more updates on the Apple Far Out event.