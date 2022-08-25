iPhone 14 Pro Spotted in the Wild; Possibly the Final Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

There seems to be no end to the steady stream of rumors and leaks surrounding the iPhone 14 series. A latest Weibo leak, however, showcases what appears to be an actual iPhone 14 Pro unit in the flesh. If the leaked images and videos turn out to be authentic, this could be the rare instance of a leakster beating Apple to the punch, ahead of the official 'Far Out' launch event scheduled on September 7.

iPhone 14 Pro First Real-Life Image Leaks

The leaked iPhone 14 Pro images provide a clear look at the final design of the upcoming phone. The Weibo post made by user Sleepy Afternoon (via DuanRui on Twitter) also includes a video of the rumored Purple iPhone 14 variant. However, the real icing on this cake is the fact that none of the leaked iPhone 14 Pro images and videos are renders. These seem to be actual photographs of the device.

The leaked images suggest that the new iPhone Pro may debut with a redesigned notch, which is a departure from the familiar rounded rectangular block. Instead, the new design features a pill-shaped cutout to house the Face ID sensor and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Furthermore, the new layout seems to provide a bit more display real estate for gaming and media consumption.

Having said that, these leaks still cannot confirm or dispel existing rumors hinting at an always-on display and 48MP primary sensor on the Pro models.

iPhone 14 Series Purple Variant

The first of these leaked images show a small section of the new iPhone models in four colorways, such as black, purple, gold, and blue. The Product RED version present in prior iPhone models is conspicuous by its absence. Previous leaks have hinted that there could be green and white variants as well, but none of those were found in this Weibo leak.

The purple variant seems to be the most interesting, and is reminiscent of the special blue colorways found in the erstwhile iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Interestingly, the standard variant of the iPhone 12 was sold in a similar shade of purple, which wasn't announced at the time of launch.

Expect to see the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8 series, Watch SE 2, iPad 2022, iPad Pro 2022, AirPods Pro 2, and more at the Apple's September 7 launch event.

