iPhone 14 Launch Event Officially Scheduled For September 7; Here's What To Expect

There have been multiple reports suggesting Apple will be launching the iPhone 14 series of handsets at an event in September. Now, the Cupertino tech giant has sent out invites for its fall event slated for September 7. The brand is expected to introduce a handful of devices at the event, apart from the iPhone 14 series.

How To Watch iPhone 14 Series Event?

The much-awaited iPhone 14 series launch event will commence at 10 am PT (10.30 pm IST time) on September 7. The company will be live streaming the event directly from the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus. You will be able to watch it live on the company's website here.

Apple Could Launch Four iPhone 14 Models

Apple is expected to introduce as many as four new iPhone models at this year's fall event. These variants are tipped to include the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The screen size of these devices will range from 6.1-inch to 6.7-inch. The brand will not launch a 5.4-inch iPhone Mini model this year.

The iPhone 14 series models are expected to be powered by the new Apple A16 processor. They will boot the latest iOS 16 version out-of-the-box. Design-wise, Apple will be ditching the notch on the new iPhones for a pill-shaped cutout to house the Face ID sensor and a hole for the selfie camera. The new design is expected to be limited to the Pro models, while the standard variants could still offer a notch above the screen.

New iPads, Watch Series 8, Other Announcements Expected

Apart from the new iPhones, Apple is also rumored to introduce a new entry-level iPad and an iPad Pro variant at the event. The new Apple Watch Series 8, an improved version of the Watch SE, and an all-new Watch Pro with the latest WatchOS version and new features could also debut at the event. The new Apple smartwatches are expected to offer a new sensor that will be able to measure your body temperature.

There's a possibility that the brand could launch the new iPad models alongside iPadOS 16 and new Macs at a later event in October. Apple will also be revealing the complete specifications of the latest iOS 16 version at the September event. We will have more details in a matter of weeks, so stay tuned to Gizbot for regular updates.

