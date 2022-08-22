Apple To Launch iPhone 14 Mini On September 7; New iPads Incoming News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple is all set to host the big event of this year on September 7 to unveil the next-generation iPhones. While the iPhone 14 lineup is likely to comprise four new models, it is said to be accompanied by three new iPad models as well. Going by the same, it is tipped that Apple could take the wraps off seven devices at the event slated for next month.

Is Apple Bringing iPhone 14 Mini?

Earlier there were reports that Apple is planning to discontinue the mini variant and could bring the iPhone 14 Max as the fourth model in the lineup. Now, a fresh report from the well-known tipster Evan Blass claims that the iPhone 14 mini will be launched this year. Instead of the bigger offering with the moniker iPhone 14 Max, the company will bring the iPhone 13 mini sequel at the September 7 event, claimed Blass via 91Mobiles.

The tipster has not shed any light on the iPhone 14 Max but based on the previous reports, this device will be on par with the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of form factor despite being a non-Pro model. We are yet to see what will be the names of the four models coming in the iPhone 14 series while rumors suggest them to mimic the pattern followed by the company in the past couple of years with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Three iPad Models Incoming

The tipster went on to state that three new iPad models will be launched along with the iPhone 14 lineup citing one of the top-tier channel partners of Apple in the Asia Pacific region. These are likely to include the iPad 10.2 (10th gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (6th gen), and iPad Pro 11 (4th gen). However, Blass notes that we can be confident in the accuracy of the information provided by the Asian partner and hinted that Apple is planning to stock seven devices from next month.

Amidst the tip that four iPhone 14 models and three iPad tablets are to be launched globally, a previous report hinted that the launch event is slated for September 7 and the first sale could happen on September 16. This will keep Apple busy this fall season.

