Here’s Why Apple Could Start iPhone 14 Production In India
Apple is gearing up to launch its next-generation lineup of iPhones in the iPhone 14 series next month. The lineup is said to skip the mini variant and come with four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, the noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shed light on its production.
Apple iPhone 14 Production
The news from the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is that Apple will outsource the production of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 models in India and China simultaneously. If this tip is to be believed, then this will mark the first time when we can witness a new iPhone being manufactured in China and another country simultaneously.
The analyst went on to state that setting up the production of a new iPhone outside of China will take a while. When it comes to the iPhone 13 series that went official in India in September last year, it went into production in India from April this year at the company's Chennai manufacturing plant. The production outside China is not to fulfill demand in the global shipments but to meet the requirements of the specific country.
iPhone 14 Production In India
As per the analyst, the simultaneous production of the iPhone 14 in India will not contribute to the global shipments of the device. However, it will mark a significant milestone for Apple. The analyst notes that this move in the production of the iPhone 14 in India is due to the geopolitical impacts on the supply chain of the company.
For those who are unaware, the US politician Nancy Patricia Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparked political tensions between China and the US. It resulted in the cancellation of the Moto X30 Pro, OnePlus Ace Pro, and Moto Razr 2022 launch events. Reportedly, the US politician had meetings with Taiwanese assembler Pegatron and Apple's chipmaker TSMC. These meetings have resulted in China blocking the shipments of these companies.
By debuting the production of the iPhone 14 in India along with China, Apple will reduce its reliance on the latter when it comes to manufacturing iPhones. Apple is slated to launch its next-generation iPhones in September and we can get to know more about it in the coming days.
