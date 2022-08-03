iPhone 14 Will Be Faster Than iPhone 13 Despite Having The Same Chip News oi-Vivek

Planning to settle for an iPhone 13 rather than waiting for the iPhone 14 as they use the same chip? That might not be a great idea, especially if you want the latest Apple iPhone with better multi-tasking and graphics capability.

Although the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are said to use the same A15 Bionic SoC, the one on the iPhone 14 is said to have more GPU cores. On top of that, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max might also come with more RAM along with a new cellular modem and a new internal design.

How Much Will iPhone 14 Cost In India?

As per the latest leaks, Apple might not increase the price for the base model of the iPhone 14, which is expected to cost similar to the iPhone 13. Hence, the base model of the iPhone 14 with 128GB of internal storage is expected to be priced around Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Max might cost a few thousand more than the regular version.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to cost over Rs. 1,10,000 in India, and the base models of these devices will also offer 128GB of internal storage. The pro models are also expected to carry an improved triple camera setup at the back with a high-resolution primary camera and an improved telephoto/zoom lens.

Despite using *some* old hardware, iPhone 14 non pro still have some overall performance boost over the iPhone 13 series

New cellular modem, new internals design, ect — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 1, 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Launch In India

Apple is expected to hold a physical launch event in the month of September. The company is expected to launch at least four new iPhones -- the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic, while the iphone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will use the new A16 Bionic, which is said to be 30 percent faster than A15 Bionic.

