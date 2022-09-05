iPhone 14 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Larger Battery; Possible Price Also Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup at its "Far Out" event slated for September 7. The lineup will include four models, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The information came to light via a leaked specs sheet of the iPhone 14 lineup on Weibo. Additionally, the leak reveals that the large displays of the iPhone 14 Pro models demand heavier batteries, making them bulky.

The leak on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo was first spotted by a noted tipster Tommy Boi but it's hard to take it seriously. However, the leak reinforces rumors that the 6.7-inch non-Pro model in the upcoming lineup will be coined the iPhone 14 Plus. It once again assures that with this lineup, Apple will discontinue the 5.4-inch mini models, and the iPhone 13 mini will be the last model in this form factor.

iPhone 14 Pro Max To Be A Heavy Flagship

This rumor echoes previous reports that the Pro models of iPhone 14 will get the power from the new A16 Bionic chip and the faster and more efficient LPDDR5 RAM. Also, these upscale models are said to flaunt a 48MP main camera. It corroborates with a report, which tipped that the iPhone 14 would get its fuel from a 3,279 mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Max/Plus could feature a 4,325 mAh battery. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro is likely to use a 3,200 mAh battery.

In addition, there is some light on the possible weight of the lineup. From these claims, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to weigh 255 grams, which will make it much heavier than the iPhone 13 Pro Max weighing 240 grams. Apparently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is likely to be one of the heaviest flagship smartphones around. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra weighs 228 grams and the Galaxy Z Fold4 is heavier weighing 263 grams.

Next in the line, the Pro model is likely to weigh 215 grams, which is marginally heavier than the iPhone 13 Pro weighing 204 grams. Likewise, the Plus variant is expected to weigh 245 grams.

As both the 6.7-inch models of the iPhone 14 lineup are tipped to have the same battery capacity, the increase in the iPhone 14 Pro Max's weight could be attributed to its bigger camera sensors and noticeable camera bulge as well.

How Much Could iPhone 14 Cost?

As per fresh rumors, the iPhone 14 series is said to be pricier than the previous generation. The iPhone 14 could cost 6,699 yuan (approx. Rs. 77,100) while the iPhone 14 Plus could retail for 7,399 yuan (approx. Rs. 85,200). To upgrade to the Pro variants, you may have to shell out 9,899 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,14,000) and 10,899 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,25,500) for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max respectively.

