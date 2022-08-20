Just In
- 5 hrs ago Weekly Roundup: Galaxy Z Flip4, Fold4, Vivo V25 Pro, Motorola Edge (2022), And Other Phones Launched Last Week
- 9 hrs ago Sony PS5 Restock; Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders To Start On August 22
- 14 hrs ago Jio 5G Launching On 29th August? Jio 5G Recharge Plans And Availability Explained
- 15 hrs ago Android 13 Update Stops Wireless Charging Support On Pixel Phones: How To Resolve The Issue?
Don't Miss
- News South Africa: Thousands witness crowning of Zulu king
- Sports Premier League: Odegaard strikes twice as Arsenal maintain perfect start; Kane sets Spurs record
- Finance Multibagger Gems And Jewellery Sector Stock Announces Bonus Share: Key Takeaways
- Movies Rorschach Second Look: Mammootty-Nisam Basheer Film Looks Intriguing
- Travel Most Popular Amusement Parks in US
- Automobiles Kia Sonet X-Line Officially Teased - Matte Exterior Colour & More
- Lifestyle Can Washing Clothes Eliminate Monkeypox? Steps To Get Rid Of The Monkeypox Virus Through Laundry
- Education TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022; Know How To Check
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Impression
While the S series of smartphones from Samsung are known for being the flagship offering, the new Z series serves as more of a trophy flagship with never seen features along with flagship hardware experience. While I am still evaluating the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 4, here is a first impression of the latest folding flagship from Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Is An Attention Grabber
If there is any smartphone that will make people turn their heads, it is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The smartphone has a premium metal-glass sandwich design with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, which resists accidental scratches and protects the device pretty well. I have been testing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for more than two weeks now, and I haven't noticed any scratches on either the cover display or the internal display.
A Phone That Transforms Into A Tablet When Needed
I personally love both small and big phones. When I say small phones, I mean something like the iPhone 12 mini. Similarly, when I say big phone, it is usually something like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. So, where does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 belongs to?
For me, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a small phone when folded and a tablet when unfolded. I am also someone who prefers watching movies and tv shows on a tablet. So, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, I don't have to carry two devices as it can transform from a phone to a tablet or vice versa in no time.
Flagship Cameras, Flagship Performance
I liked the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is based on the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, making it one of the most capable Android smartphones of 2022. Again, it has a flagship-grade triple camera setup which is on par with the Galaxy S22 Ultra except for the zooming capabilities.
It Does Have A Few Downsides
Back in my mind, I always have this anxiety about accidentally breaking the folding display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. While one can be casual with a regular candy bar style smartphone, one has to be super careful while using a folding smartphone like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
With a starting price of Rs. 154,999 in India, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely an expensive smartphone. On top of that, it is also very hard to find third-party accessories. This is my quick take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and stay tuned to Gizbot for the full review.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
17,770
-
17,999
-
1,06,000
-
34,999
-
34,999
-
20,350
-
26,669
-
11,933
-
39,999
-
25,925