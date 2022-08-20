Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Impression

India
    While the S series of smartphones from Samsung are known for being the flagship offering, the new Z series serves as more of a trophy flagship with never seen features along with flagship hardware experience. While I am still evaluating the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 4, here is a first impression of the latest folding flagship from Samsung.

     
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Is An Attention Grabber

    If there is any smartphone that will make people turn their heads, it is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The smartphone has a premium metal-glass sandwich design with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, which resists accidental scratches and protects the device pretty well. I have been testing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for more than two weeks now, and I haven't noticed any scratches on either the cover display or the internal display.

    A Phone That Transforms Into A Tablet When Needed

    I personally love both small and big phones. When I say small phones, I mean something like the iPhone 12 mini. Similarly, when I say big phone, it is usually something like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. So, where does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 belongs to?

    For me, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a small phone when folded and a tablet when unfolded. I am also someone who prefers watching movies and tv shows on a tablet. So, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, I don't have to carry two devices as it can transform from a phone to a tablet or vice versa in no time.

    Flagship Cameras, Flagship Performance

    I liked the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is based on the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, making it one of the most capable Android smartphones of 2022. Again, it has a flagship-grade triple camera setup which is on par with the Galaxy S22 Ultra except for the zooming capabilities.

     
    It Does Have A Few Downsides

    Back in my mind, I always have this anxiety about accidentally breaking the folding display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. While one can be casual with a regular candy bar style smartphone, one has to be super careful while using a folding smartphone like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

    With a starting price of Rs. 154,999 in India, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely an expensive smartphone. On top of that, it is also very hard to find third-party accessories. This is my quick take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and stay tuned to Gizbot for the full review.

    samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 6:30 [IST]
    X