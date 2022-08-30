Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models To Get 30W Fast Charging Support; But Can It Beat Android? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple Far Out event is the talk of the town with speculations buzzing around. The event is rumored to launch the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and more. So far, rumors of the iPhone 14 have revealed quite many details. A new leak talks about the 30W fast charging prowess of the upcoming iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 14 Pro To Get 30W Fast Charging

So far, leaks suggest Apple will launch four iPhones keeping up with the tradition. Some speculate the models will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A few other leaks suggest we might still get the iPhone 14 Mini model. All in all, it's believed that the Pro models will get the most upgrades.

This includes the fast charging tech coming to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A new leak suggests the iPhone 14 Pro models will get 30W fast charging support. This is quite a jump from the 20W charging the iPhone 13 and older models supported.

The iPhone 14 Pro series may use 30W charging power? Recently, a charger brand began to send new charger products to the media, and it will advertise in the experience video of the iPhone 14 series. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 29, 2022

The leak surfaced online when Apple began sending out 30W chargers to the media for early access and review. Sending out 30W chargers suggests 30W fast charging support. A tipster on Twitter claims the 30W charging technology will slowly drop to 27W or 25W.

However, this hasn't been verified or confirmed by any other user. Moreover, the jump in fast charging might not be available for all models. We'll know for sure when the iPhone 14 launches on September 7.

iPhone 14 Pro Fast Charging: Still Lags Behind Android

Apple has been advancing its fast charging technology for the past few generations. The iPhone 12 models brought in 20W fast charging support, which is now jumping to 30W with the iPhone 14 launch. However, 30W is the bare minimum when compared to what Android brands have to offer.

Brands like Xiaomi, iQOO, Oppo, OnePlus, and others offer at least 65W fast charging for their flagships. The brands also have phones with 120W fast charging support, which makes them far more advanced than the 30W charging tech on the iPhone 14.

Best Mobiles in India