Apple iPhone 14 Mini: One Last Leak?

While rumors were rife that Apple will discontinue the mini iPhone series once and for all, a recent leak hinted that we might see the iPhone 14 mini after all. However, that stance was short-lived as the same report came up with an update stating Apple is likely to replace the mini with a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.

So, if you are interested in getting 3rd gen iPhone mini from Apple, you will be disappointed. However, given the iPhone 14 is likely to look similar to the iPhone 13, one should still be able to get the iPhone 13 mini, which is currently one of the most capable compact smartphones in the world.

Apple tested the water with the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini, compact-sized flagship smartphones that are slightly more affordable than the regular models. However, due to lackluster sales figures, the company seems to have halted the development of the next-generation mini iPhone which would have been known as the iPhone 14 mini.

If we look at the sales figures, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro are the best-selling iPhones of 2022. Not just that, Apple has actually sold more iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones than the iPhone 13 mini. Even in 2021, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are the most sold iPhone models across the world, while the iPhone 12 mini only managed to grab a limited market share.

Apple iPhone 14 Alternatives

Given there will be no mini iPhone from Apple this year, one could either settle with the iPhone 13 mini or the even more affordable iPhone 12 mini. If we look at the Android side of things, devices like the Asus Zenfone 9 with a compact form factor do look very enticing, which is also said to launch in India as the Asus 9z with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Another interestingly compact flagship-grade smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, powered by the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. With features like a folding display, secondary cover screen, and IPX8 water resistance rating, there is nothing that comes close to the practicality and the compactness of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

