Apple iPhone 15 Could Pack Sonys Most Advanced Image Sensor; Periscope Camera Also Expected

The biggest change in the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro models was the inclusion of a 48MP primary sensor. This change came after relentlessly sticking to the 12MP sensor for almost a decade. If reports are to be believed, Apple is now readying the new iPhone 15 with a new image sensor.

As per a report by Nikkei Asia Review, the Cupertino giant will be employing Sony's upcoming state-of-the-art image sensor in its 2023 iPhones. Let's see how the new sensor might give Apple an edge over its competitors.

Sony's New Image Sensor For iPhone 15

According to the report, the new image sensor by Sony doubles the saturation signal level in every pixel compared to other camera sensors available in the market. In layman's terms, it will be able to capture more light and dynamically adjust exposure according to the lighting conditions. It will aid in reducing overexposure or underexposure in the shots, offering a detailed and crisp image output. For instance, it can capture the subject's face perfectly even with strong sunlight in the background.

The report reads, "Sony accomplished this breakthrough using a new semiconductor architecture which places photodiodes and transistors in separate substrate layers, allowing the sensor to add more photodiodes to the dedicated layer."

Advertisement

If these reports hold true, the iPhone 15 could bring enhanced low-light photography and videography capabilities. Also, this technology could help in reducing the noise from the images and videos. However, it remains to be seen if Apple plonks this new Sony image sensor in its entire iPhone 15 range or reserves it only for the Pro models.

Periscope Camera For iPhone 15

Not just the primary camera, there could be revisions to the ancillary cameras as well. According to a previous report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the top dog, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, is likely to get a new periscope camera. This is one area where the iPhones have been lagging behind the competition. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra packs in a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom capabilities. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro models come with a telephoto lens with a paltry 3x optical zoom.

Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the smartphone will be equipped with a 12MP periscope camera with a 1/3" sensor, an f/2.8 aperture, 6x optical zoom, and sensor-shift stabilization. This will allow iPhone users to click superior portrait images.