Apple iPhone 15 Leaks: All Models Will Likely Get Dynamic Island Notch

The iPhone 14 launch has been sweeping headlines ever since it debuted a few weeks ago. While the iPhone 14 series is still fresh, rumors of the iPhone 15 have already begun circulating online. A new report suggests all models of the iPhone 15 lineup will feature the Dynamic Island notch.

Dynamic Island Coming to iPhone 15 Lineup

The Dynamic Island notch was introduced for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models only. The base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max still retain the notch as seen on the predecessor models like iPhone 13 series.

According to supply chain analyst Ross Young, the Dynamic Island notch will appear on all iPhone 15 models and not just the Pro variants. If true, the new Dynamic Island notch will replace the existing one that first appeared with the iPhone X models.

However, Apple will still have multiple factors to differentiate the iPhone 15 base and Pro models. Young suggests the iPhone 15 won't feature the 120Hz LTPO panel that supports the always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

This might be one of the key differentiating factors between the iPhone 15 Pro models and other base variants. The analyst says that the supply chain won't support upgraded displays for all iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 14 Dynamic Island Notch Explained

For the unaware, the Dynamic Island notch is a black, pill-shaped cutout that has replaced the ugly notch that was seen on all previous iPhone models. But unlike conventional notches and pill-shaped cutouts we see on Android smartphones, Apple has blended this cutout with the iPhone UI using animations.

The result is that Dynamic Island appears longer when the user interacts with it. For instance, users can see the notifications and even monitor live activities eventually. If the iPhone 15 lineup receives the Dynamic Island, one can expect the new design to continue for a few more generations.

