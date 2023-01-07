Apple Is Reportedly Canceling Its New Full-Screen iPhone SE 4: Ming-Chi Kuo

There have been numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the next generation Apple iPhone SE 4. It was expected to get an overhauled design with updated features. To the disappointment of fans waiting in anticipation, that's not happening anytime soon. Reportedly, Apple is scrapping its iPhone SE 4 project altogether.

What Happens To The Apple iPhone SE 4?

This news comes from popular supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a great track record when it comes to Apple leaks. The Apple iPhone SE 4 was expected to launch in 2023. But, Kuo had predicted that Apple may not introduce it in 2023, but a 2024 launch could be in the reckoning. Now, Kuo, citing sources in Apple's supply chain, has confirmed that Apple has dropped the iPhone SE 4.

As per Kuo, the dismal sales of the entry-level iPhone SE 3 and other models like the iPhone 13 Mini, could be the decisive factor behind the scrapping of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone. Adding to the misery, the baseline iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are on a downward spiral in terms of sales. There were reports that Apple has cut down the production of the iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand. These could be the repercussions of Apple's intent to sell more Pro models.

Talking about the iPhone SE 4, it was expected to replace the aging iPhone SE 3. The iPhone SE 3 has a dated design with chunky top and bottom bezels, which is an eye sore in this day and age of almost fullscreen devices with very slim bezels. It also has the age-old home button design, which was available on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7. The new iPhone SE 4 was expected to have a fullscreen design with a notch, similar to the iPhone XR. Including a larger screen and Face ID tech would have increased the starting prices of the device, which could have been detrimental in this falling market.

Is The Falling Market Forcing Apple To Scrap The iPhone SE 4?

According to an IDC report, smartphone sales have declined by 9.1 percent in 2022. The trend is expected to continue in 2023 and might even worsen. Thus, Apple is probably playing the waiting game and might simply plonk in a new processor in the iPhone SE 3 body and introduce it as a refreshed device, rather than investing in an all-new design. However, these are just rumors and it is advisable to take them with a grain of salt. We are yet to get an official confirmation from Apple.