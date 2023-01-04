Apple Hikes Battery Replacement Costs for Older iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

Apple will increase prices of out-of-warranty battery replacement for older iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks from March 1, 2023. The company announced that the change will affect all iPhone models before the iPhone 14 series with a $20 price increase depending on the region. However, AppleCare and AppleCare+ subscribers will not be affected by the increased prices.

Apple Hikes Battery Replacement Costs

The Cupertino giant currently charges $69 (roughly Rs 5,700) to replace the battery on iPhones ranging from the iPhone X to the iPhone 13 series, and $49 (roughly Rs 4,000) for older supported models.

This has now been hiked by $20 (roughly Rs 2,000) for all the older models. Battery replacement for the latest iPhone 14 series will cost $99 (roughly Rs 8,100) with no change in prices.

The same $20 price increase also affects older iPad models. Similarly, battery replacement for out-of-warranty MacBooks will get a price hike of $30 (roughly Rs 3,000) for all Air Models and $50 (roughly Rs 5,000) for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models.

That said, the new prices do not impact users of AppleCare and AppleCare+. These users can get their iPhone batteries replaced at no additional cost if the battery health is less than 80 percent of its original capacity.

iPad Mini 3rd Gen Deemed Obsolete

The company has also added the iPad Mini to the obsolete product category. Both the iPad Mini Cellular and WiFi variants, essentially the third generation iPad Mini will no longer be eligible for repairs as the company will not be providing parts for repairs to service centers.

The iPad Mini 3rd Gen was launched in 2014 along with the second-generation iPad Air. The iPad Mini runs on the Apple A7 chipset with the old TouchID design.

How to Schedule a Battery Service

Users have the choice of either walking into a service center, sending the product directly to Apple via mail, or scheduling an onsite service from an authorized service provider. You can speak to an Apple Support Advisor for more details.

Best Mobiles in India