How To Keep iPhone Battery Health At 100 Percent
When it comes to battery, Apple always provides good battery life for its devices. Apple uses lithium-ion technology for iPhone batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are claimed to charge faster, last longer, and have a higher power density for more battery life. However, the battery health of your iPhone starts to decrease after a certain period of time. You can check your iPhone's battery health by going to settings > Battery > Battery Health.
If your iPhone's battery health is less than 70 percent, then it is better to replace the battery. However, if you have a new iPhone with 100 percent battery life, then you can use proper charging techniques and follow some tips to maintain your iPhone's battery health at 100 percent. So, if you are using a new iPhone, this story will be helpful for you. Here's the few tips to maintain your iPhone's battery health.
Step 1: Update your iPhone to the latest software. To update your device, go to your iPhone's settings and then general. Now tap on software update option. If the latest update is available, tap on it to start.
Step 2: You can also maintain your battery life by adjusting your screen brightness and using a Wi-Fi connection. You can dim the iPhone's screen brightness or turn on auto brightness to extend battery life.
Step 3: Another way to extend your battery life is Low Power Mode. When your phone's battery goes down to 20 percent, you will get a notification. Then you can turn the Low Power Mode with one tap.
Step 4: Also, you need to turn off Background Activity feature to extend the battery life. Besides, iPhone users can turn off location.
It is also important to note that, you cannot increase your battery health to 100 percent. If your phone has already lost battery health, then there is nothing one can do other than replace the battery. As the battery capacity decrease is directly proportional to the chemical composition of the battery and once it comes down, there is no way to take it back to 100 percent.
