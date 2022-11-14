Asus Android 13 Stable Update Roadmap Released: List Of Devices

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer, Asus, took to Twitter to reveal the Android 13 update roadmap for its smartphones. Both its Zenfone series and ROG gaming phone lineup will be receiving the updates. A total of 12 handsets will be upgraded from Android 12 to Android 13. Let's have a look at what devices are featured in the list.

Asus Android 13 Update Roadmap:

Do note that this is a stable Android 13 update and not a beta version. The company had earlier released the Android 13 beta version for its Zenfone 9 series back in August 2022. Now, the Zenfone 9 series along with other smartphones will get the taste of the new Android 13 operating system. Unfortunately, Asus promises only two major Android OS updates along with its smartphones. So unfortunately some older Asus devices will not be eligible for the upgrade.

The first smartphone in Asus' portfolio to get the Android 13 stable update will be the Asus Zenfone 9. It will receive the update in December 2022. The Asus Zenfone 8 and the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip will get the updates in January 2023.

Talking about Asus' gaming smartphones, ROG Phone 6 Pro, Rog Phone 6, Rog Phone 6D, and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be updated to Android 13 OS in Q1 2023. The ROG Phone 5 series and the ROG Phone 5s series will follow in Q2 2023.

December 2022

ASUS Zenfone 9

January 2022

ASUS Zenfone 8

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip

From Q1 2023

ROG Phone 6D

ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

ROG Phone 6

ROG Phone 6 Pro

From Q2 2023

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5 Pro

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 5s Pro

Should You Upgrade To Android 13?

Asus had listed some issues in the Android 13 beta version. The fingerprint authentication wasn't supported. Some third-party applications had compatibility issues. The camera app couldn't be launched from the home screen and there were some system stability issues.

Although Asus is expected to iron out the bugs, but some might still escape to the stable version. So, it is advisable to wait for the reviews before updating to the Android 13 OS. Ensure that you have taken a full backup of your device and that the charge levels are above 20 percent if you intend to upgrade.