Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Render Emerges Online; What to Expect?

Reportedly, Asus is working on a special edition model of the ROG Phone 6 - the Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition. It is expected to feature new themes and minute design changes on the rear panel. The leaked renders of this model have surfaced online and show the device with a Batman wallpaper. There also appears to be a Batman engraving under the ROG branding.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Render

A report by 91mobiles in collaboration with the well-known tipster Evan Blass has leaked the render of the Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition. Reportedly, the rumored special edition model will get new themes customized to match the aesthetics of the Batman edition. Both the front and rear panel design is identical to the vanilla variant of the Asus smartphone, except for a few changes.

At the rear, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition is seen to feature Purple and Blue colors to highlight the lines on the black rear panel. The Batman branding is seen under the ROG branding. In addition, the right side of the rear panel shows the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition branding. This special edition model borrows the same rear camera module placement, button placement, and bezels.

Special Edition Will Borrow ROG Phone 6 Specs

Given that it is a special edition model, there will be customizations to its design and looks but the hardware is likely to remain the same as the regular ROG Phone 6. To recap, the Asus ROG Phone 6 was launched in July alongside the ROG Phone 6 Pro. It bestows a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

The device is armed with an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with Adreno 730 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage space. For imaging, the device bestows a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, the device houses a 12MP selfie camera sensor. A 6000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging powers the Asus smartphone.

