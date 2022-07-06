Just In
Asus ROG Phone 6 India Price Analysis: Is It Really Expensive?
India's first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powered smartphone -- the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are finally here. While it packs cutting-edge technology like a 165Hz display, the most powerful Android chip, and more, a lot of people are not happy with the price of the base ROG Phone 6's base model, which starts at Rs. 71,999.
In this article, I will try to demystify a few things regarding the pricing of the ROG Phone 6. The ROG Phone 6 is more expensive than the ROG Phone 5s for sure. Does the ROG Phone 6 has enough upgrade to justify the price, especially when compared to the ROG Phone 5s? Let's have a closer look at the same.
ROG Phone 6 Now Comes With 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage
The base model of the ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s came with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage with a price tag of Rs. 49,999. However, the base model of the ROG Phone 6 offers 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and costs Rs. 71,999.
The base model of the ROG Phone 6 is 30 percent more expensive than the base model of the ROG Phone 5s. However, the ROG Phone 6 is just 20 percent costlier than the ROG Phone 5s with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
For the extra 20 percent money, Asus seems to be offering a lot of new things such as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 165Hz refresh rate, improved cooling system, improved camera system, and an improved stereo speaker setup.
During the press briefing, the company executive confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 has gotten expensive due to two primary reasons. The increase in the cost of components such as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the depletion of rupee value are the two major reasons for the ROG Phone 6 price hike.
Asus Should Have Launched The Base Model
If Asus would have launched the base model of the ROG Phone 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a 20 percent price hike, then the device would have cost around Rs. 62,999, which would have made a lot more sense, especially for those who want to buy the ROG Phone 6 just for the display and the processor.
