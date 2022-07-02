ENGLISH

    Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Coming In India On 5th July

    Asus is all set to launch its most powerful smartphone which also happens to be the most powerful Android smartphone in the world -- ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro, powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

     
    Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro India Launch Confirmed

    The company has now confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 series will also be launched in India along with the other markets on the 5th of July, making the ROG Phone 6 the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone in the world.

    Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Features

    In a series of teasers, the company has officially confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. To improve sustained peak performance, the company is including a much larger vapor chamber within the smartphone.

    The regular ROG Phone 6 is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro is expected to feature up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In terms of software, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro will run on Android 12 OS with a custom skin on top.

    The ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are also the first set of smartphones in the world to use a 165Hz AMOLED display with a loud and powerful stereo speaker setup. Similarly, the smartphone will have dual USB Type-C ports, one to charge the device while the other will be used to attach first-party accessories such as aero coolers.

    The ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are also said to feature an improved triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Considering the capability of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are most likely to support up to 8K video recording.

     

    Just like the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6s are expected to feature a large battery, possibly a 6,000 mAh one with support for fast charging. The device is also expected to support reverse charging and might not include wireless charging capabilities.

