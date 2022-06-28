Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders, Design, Accessories Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Taiwanese brand Asus is all set to unveil the latest offering in its lineup of premium gaming Android smartphones. The launch of the upcoming gaming phone - Asus ROG Phone 6 is slated for July 5. Following the footsteps of its predecessors, the upcoming smartphone will be launched with some accessories that are of paramount importance.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Design

Already, we have been coming across several leaks and speculations that suggest what we can expect from the Asus ROG Phone 6. Last week, a listing on the website of China's official state telecom regulator shed light on the possible specifications of the smartphone. It pointed at the presence of a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a snappy 165Hz refresh rate.

The hardware aspects of the smartphone include the usage of an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC along with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 5850mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging. These specs make us believe that the Asus ROG Phone 6 could be among the top performers when it is launched.

However, to keep the hardware cool and performing well during extensive gaming sessions, the upcoming Asus smartphone needs to work with some accessories. Now, a report by 91mobiles along with the well-known tipster Evan Blass has revealed the new renders of the device that give us a glance at its design, the back cover, and accessories.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Accessories

Going by the images that have been leaked, the ROG Phone 6 appears to have a snap-on fan accessory dubbed AeroActive Cooler 6. Besides this, the image shows the Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus and a large cutout for the 5x optical zoom lens and a 64MP main sensor. As of now, there is no word on the pricing of these accessories that are optional or the smartphone itself but we will get to know more details at the time of its launch on July 5, which is just a week ahead.

Already, some speculations claim that the gaming smartphone from Asus could arrive with improved heat dissipation for a better gaming experience. For this purpose, it is tipped to arrive with 30% improved vapor chamber and up to 85% better graphite sheet.

