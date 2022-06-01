Asus ROG Phone 6 Launching On 6th June In Select Markets News oi-Vivek

Asus has officially confirmed that the ROG Phone 6, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will launch in select markets on 6th June 2022. The Asus ROG Phone 6 launch will be live-streamed via various social media platforms and YouTube.

During the launch of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the company confirmed that it will be one of the first brands to launch a gaming smartphone with the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm. Now, the company has confirmed that the device will be known as the Asus ROG Phone 6, a successor to the Asus ROG Phone 5s.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 6 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the device is likely to offer up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The base variant of the ROG Phone 6 might offer 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The ROG smartphones have been known for offering high refresh rate monitors. The ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s came with a 144Hz refresh rate, and we expect the ROG Phone 6 to include a 1080p display with at least a 144Hz refresh rate.

The ROG Phone 6 is likely to feature a dual or a triple camera setup with a high-resolution primary sensor along with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens. The device is also expected to have a good selfie camera with support for HD video recording capability.

A 6,000 mAh battery is likely to power the Asus ROG Phone 6, and we expect the smartphone to support fast wired charging. The ROG Phone 6 is likely to have two USB Type-C ports and the second port will be used for attaching accessories such as a cooler, trigger, and more.

What else to watch out for in this event

✅New accessories

✅New gaming headphones



Asus ROG Phone 6 Expected Price

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is likely to cost around Rs. 50,000 for the base model, while the high-end model might retail at around Rs. 70,000. In the first phase, the smartphone will be available in select markets like Taiwan, the US, and Germany. Asus is expected to launch the ROG Phone 6 in India by the end of June 2022, and it is likely to be one of the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones in the country.

