Asus ROG Phone 6 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Coming Soon

Asus has now officially confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 will be the world's first gaming smartphone to use the all-new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Just like the previous ROG smartphones, the ROG Phone 6 will also use the speed binned and the most powerful smartphone chipset from Qualcomm.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The Asus ROG Phone 6 will be the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 5s, which was recently launched in India. Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to replace the ROG Phone 5s and is likely to launch in India and other markets by Q3 2022, and the ROG Phone 6 could be the first smartphone to launch in India with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications

While there is no confirmation about the actual specifications of the ROG Phone 6, the smartphone is expected to offer at least 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1-based storage module. Asus has been known for offering the highest refresh rate display with every ROG Phone, and the ROG Phone 6 is likely to come with at least a 144Hz display with FHD+ resolution.

The ROG Phone 6 is expected to have a massive form factor with a large screen along with a stereo speaker setup. The smartphone is also expected to have dual USB Type-C ports along with a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for HD audio output. The smartphone is likely to have a dual-camera setup with support for features like up to 8K video recording.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Price In India

In India, Asus has maintained a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the base model of the ROG Phone for the last few years. The company is expected to maintain the same for the ROG Phone 6. However, there is also the possibility that the ROG Phone 6 might cost a bit more than the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5. As we get close to the launch, we should get more updates regarding the same.

