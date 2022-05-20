Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Benchmarked: Better Than A15 Bionic News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm officially announced its newest flagship SoC -- the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Brands like Asus, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo have already confirmed the launch of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones starting Q3 2022 and the Asus ROG Phone 6 will be the first gaming smartphone to launch with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

YouTuber Dave2D has gotten early access to an Asus ROG Phone prototype smartphone, which is likely to be the upcoming ROG Phone 6, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In a video, Dave2D has shared the performance numbers of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powered ROG Phone prototype in comparison with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and Apple A15 Bionic SoC.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Geekbench Performance

On Geekbench 5 test, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in both single-core and multi-core CPU tests. However, the Apple A15 Bionic is still faster than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In terms of power efficiency, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is ever so slightly more power-efficient than the Snapdragon. Again, the Apple A15 Bionic is more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme Test

In the 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme benchmark, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC again outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of performance and power efficiency. However, it is still not as fast as the Apple iPhone 13 powered A15 Bionic SoC. The overclocked Adreno 730 GPU on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 should deliver better gaming performance and battery life.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Is Powerful And Energy Efficient

These numbers clearly indicate that the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in both CPU and GPU performance. On top of that, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 also consumes less power when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, hence, a phone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC should deliver better battery life than a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Checkout the video of the Dave2D to know more about the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

