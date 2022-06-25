Asus ROG Phone 6 Photos Leaked Ahead Of July 5 Launch; What To Expect? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Asus ROG Phone 6's launch is set for July 5 and the device has already been numerous times on the interwebs. Most recently, the handset's complete specs were leaked by the gadget tipster Mukul Sharma. Now, the Asus ROG Phone 6 has been spotted in the database of the Chinese certification agency TENAA's website.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Will Have A Bigger Secondary Screen

The TENAA listing of the Asus ROG Phone 6 has revealed the photos of the smartphone for the first time, apart from the key specs. The phone appears to have minimal bezels on all sides. At the rear, the handset will be offering a slightly bigger secondary display as compared to the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. There will also be three cameras on the back, which will be placed inside a large rectangular module.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications, Features

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display. The phone is said to offer full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 165Hz. Powering the smartphone will be the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which will be paired with up to 18GB of RAM. For imaging, the phone will offer a 64MP primary camera on the back, which will be paired with two more sensors.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is rumored to offer a massive 6,000 mAh battery, which will be supporting 65W fast charging. The handset's fingerprint sensor is expected to be placed below the display. The right side will have the volume rocker and the power button. The phone will also be arriving with dual stereo speakers and a vapor chamber cooling system to keep the heat down while gaming.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 will also be offering up to 1TB of native storage. The phone will boot Android 12 out-of-the-box. It will be featuring advanced gaming triggers and three optional gaming accessories.

Apart from the Asus ROG Phone 6, the company is also expected to introduce the ROG Phone 6 Pro model as well. However, there aren't many details available regarding this variant at the moment. We will know more in the coming week, so stay tuned.

