Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, ROG Phone 6 Launched In India: Features, Price

Asus has officially launched India's first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone -- the ROG Phone 6 Pro and the ROG Phone 6. These are also the first set of smartphones in the world to offer a 165Hz AMOLED display with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1-based storage system.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro and the ROG Phone 6 comes with a new and improved cooling system with BN thermal compound, 30 percent larger vapor chamber, and 85 percent large graphite sheets. On top of that, both ROG Phone 6 Pro and the ROG Phone 6 are now IPX6 rated and are spill-resistant.

As mentioned before, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, fabbed using TSMC's 4nm processor. When compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the 8+ Gen 1 is said to be more powerful and power-efficient with a peak CPU clock speed of 3.2GHz along with Adreno 730 GPU.

The 6.78-inch display on the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro offers a native resolution of 2448x1080p with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with Corning Gorilla Victus protection. These phones also have a dual stereo speaker setup with Cirrus Logic amplifiers, and there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per the memory and storage, the ROG Phone 6 offers 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro offers 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. While both variants do not support memory expansion, both devices do offer dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network.

The triple camera setup on the back of the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There is also a 12MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording.

Both variants of the ROG Phone 6 are equipped with a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for up to 65W fast charging. The device can be charged from either of the USB Type-C ports and there is also a feature where the charger will directly supply the power to the phone rather than charging the phone.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB internal storage will cost Rs. 88,999 in India. Similarly, the ROG Phone 6 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be available for Rs. 71,999, which makes it a bit more expensive than the ROG Phone 5s, which came with a starting price of Rs. 49,999.

