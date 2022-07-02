Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Coming In India On 5th July

By

Asus is all set to launch its most powerful smartphone which also happens to be the most powerful Android smartphone in the world -- ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro, powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The company has now confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 series will also be launched in India along with the other markets on the 5th of July, making the ROG Phone 6 the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone in the world.

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Features

In a series of teasers, the company has officially confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. To improve sustained peak performance, the company is including a much larger vapor chamber within the smartphone.

The regular ROG Phone 6 is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro is expected to feature up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In terms of software, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro will run on Android 12 OS with a custom skin on top.

The ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are also the first set of smartphones in the world to use a 165Hz AMOLED display with a loud and powerful stereo speaker setup. Similarly, the smartphone will have dual USB Type-C ports, one to charge the device while the other will be used to attach first-party accessories such as aero coolers.

The ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are also said to feature an improved triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Considering the capability of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are most likely to support up to 8K video recording.

Just like the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6s are expected to feature a large battery, possibly a 6,000 mAh one with support for fast charging. The device is also expected to support reverse charging and might not include wireless charging capabilities.

