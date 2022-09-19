Heres a Chance to Buy Nothing Phone (1) for Rs. 25,999

Advertisement

Nothing Phone (1) made its debut in the Indian market in July this year with three storage variants ranging from Rs. 32,999 to Rs. 38,999. Later, its price was hiked by Rs. 1,000 across variants, taking its starting price to Rs. 33,999. Finally, there is some good news for those who want to buy this unique-looking smartphone, as Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Nothing Phone (1) during the Big Billion Days sale.

The big annual Flipkart sale will kickstart on September 23 but the Flipkart Plus members can get the discounts starting September 22 itself. If you are someone who cannot wait for the sale to debut, then there is good news for you in the store.

Nothing Phone (1) Available For Rs. 25,999 on Flipkart

A new banner on Flipkart reveals that the Nothing Phone (1) will be up for sale at the lowest possible price of Rs. 25,999 on September 20 at 1 PM. This offer is a part of the 'Catch Me If You Can Sale'. This offer includes bank offers and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000. This is a one-day sale and it will provide a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Nothing Phone (1), which will take its effective cost down to Rs. 28,999. On exchanging an old phone, buyers will get an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000, which takes its price down to Rs. 25,999.

Related: Nothing Phone (1) Records Whopping Sales in India

What's more, the effective price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant of the Nothing Phone (1) will be Rs. 25,999 during this sale. The other variants with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 31,999 respectively. Though the smartphone is available at a low price, if you are price-conscious, then you can consider buying alternatives such as the Poco F4.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

OnePlus Nord Watch Launching Soon; Coming to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022?

Samsung Deals on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale: 5G Phones Starting at Just Rs. 10,999

Apple M1-Powered MacBook Air Available Under Rs. 70,000 on Flipkart; Should You Buy?

Flipkart Sale to Offer iPhone 11 Under Rs. 30,000; Is It Worth Buying in 2022?

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launching on September 22; Amazon Discount Deals Tipped

Vu GloLED TV Launched With Advanced Cricket Mode, 104W Speakers; India Price, Availability

Lava Blaze Pro Might Launch on September 20 in India; What to Expect?

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale; Crazy Deal on iPhone 13 for Rs. 49,900

Muxi To Give China Its First Fully-Dedicated Gaming GPU In 2025; Check Details

Nothing Phone (1) Records Whopping Sales in India; New Software Updates Incoming

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Is the iPhone 12 Worth Buying for Under Rs. 40,000?

Flipkart Big Billion Days Dates Revealed: Checkout the Top Deals Here
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: flipkart news nothing smartphones
Published On September 19, 2022
Read more...