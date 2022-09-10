Croma #BreakfastWithApple Campaign; Pre-Book and Win Free iPhone 14

With the launch of Apple's latest flagship, it seems everyone wants to cash in on the new phone's popularity. Now, popular retailer Croma has introduced the #BreakfastWithApple campaign for interested buyers of the iPhone 14 series. The latest iPhone 14 models are up for pre-order in India from September 9 via multiple online and offline retailers, including Croma. Customers who pre-order one of these iPhone 14 models via Crome.com or its offline stores in select cities will be eligible to take part in the #BreakfastWithApple campaign.

Winners of this promotional campaign will receive one iPhone 14 as the prize on September 16. In addition, the Tata Group retailer will provide a special breakfast hamper and enticing discounts on select Apple products.

Croma #BreakfastWithApple Campaign Explained

Apple fans in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, and Hyderabad can visit Croma.com or online stores and pre-order any iPhone 14 model. Chrome will choose 50 lucky winners to get the free iPhone 14 prize. Among offline bookings, it will choose five lucky winners per store in each city mentioned above.

Winners of the #BreakfastWithApple campaign will get their pre-ordered iPhone 14 model delivered to them before 9:30 AM on September 16. Notably, these winners will be among the first ones to get their hands on the iPhone 14 in India. Besides, there will be a special breakfast hamper as well for winners. This offer is not applicable on the iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders as the shipment of this model will debut on October 7.

Croma has already confirmed that it will open at 8 AM on the first day of sale of the iPhone 14 series, which is September 16. The retailer will also sell other recently launched Apple products, including the new AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, and Watch SE.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Price In India

Here's the Indian pricing of the iPhone 14 models in India.

iPhone 14 price

128 GB model: Rs. 79,900

256GB model: Rs. 89,900

512GB model: Rs. 1,09,900

iPhone 14 Plus price

128GB model: Rs. 89,900

256GB model: Rs. 99,900

512GB model: Rs. 1,19,900

iPhone 14 Pro price

128GB model: Rs. 1,29,900

256GB model: Rs. 1,39,900

512GB model: Rs. 1,59,900

1TB model: Rs. 1,79,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max price

128GB model: Rs. 1,39,900

256GB model: Rs. 1,49,900

512GB model: Rs. 1,69,900

1TB model: Rs. 1,89,900

