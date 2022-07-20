Did Elon Musk Lose The First Twitter Hearing? Lawsuit Hearing Now Set For October

Elon Musk's Twitter deal has been the talk of the town for a while now. Soon after Musk backed out of buying Twitter, the microblogging platform took the legal route, filing a lawsuit against Musk to complete the deal. Now, the Delaware court will have the hearing in October against Musk's wishes who wanted it in February 2023.

Did Elon Musk Just Lose First Twitter Hearing?

Elon Musk and his team of lawyers were hoping the Twitter lawsuit would take place in February 2023. His team said that September or October would be too early to have the lawsuit, and wanted the hearing to be scheduled in February 2023.

On the other hand, Twitter wanted to have the hearing in September. Looking back, if things had gone according to plan, the complete Twitter acquisition by Elon Musk would have been completed by October. Keeping the same timeline in mind, Twitter's legal team asked for a hearing date in September.

But from the looks of it, the first fight against Elon Musk and Twitter seems to be favoring Twitter. Elon Musk has also lost the fight to delay the hearing, giving Twitter's legal team an edge. The Delaware court judge set the hearing date to October citing the "cloud of uncertainty" after Musk backed out of the deal.

Twitter Lawsuit Hearing In October

"Delay threatens irreparable harm. The longer the delay, the greater the risk," said Chancellor Kathleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware's Court of Chancery. To note, the same court handles several high-profile business disputes that grab national and international headlines.

Looking back, Elon Musk brought forward the bid to acquire Twitter for USD 44 billion. Musk and his legal team had sought information regarding the number of fake accounts and bots on the popular microblogging platform. However, Twitter didn't provide accurate information but instead said it would remove a million fake accounts from the platform.

Providing accurate information about the bots and fake accounts would undermine Twitter's value, many business analysts said. Soon after, Musk and his legal team announced they would back out of the Twitter deal. Fighting back, Twitter said they would file a lawsuit urging Elon Musk to complete the transaction.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles