Google Pixel 6A With Tensor Chip Coming Soon To India

The Google Pixel 6A will be the first 5G capable Pixel smartphone officially coming to India. Just like the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6A is powered by the in-house Tensor processor with Titan M2 Chip security chip.

As per the latest leaks, the Indian unit of the Google Pixel 6A with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage carries a retail price of Rs. 43,999. Hence, the smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs. 40,000 in the Indian market and is expected to launch in the next few days.

Google Pixel 6A Specifications

When it comes to performance, the Google Pixel 6A is as good as the premium Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6A is powered by the Google Tensor processor and uses the latest LPDDR5 class RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Again, the base model of the Pixel 6A will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Google Pixel 6A has a 6.1-inch display at the front, which is an AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Although the phone does not have wireless charging like the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, the smartphone does have IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

The smartphone has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12.2MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also has an 8MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording and HDR imaging capabilities.

In terms of software, the Pixel 6A will run on Android 12 with the latest security patch and will be one of the first smartphones to receive the Android 13 update. The Pixel 6A weighs 178grams, and measures 8.9mm, making it a medium-sized smartphone.

Pixel 6A is fueled by a 4,410 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The India variant of the Pixel 6A is expected to have dual SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots. Lastly, the device also supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E for a fast and lag-free download and upload experience over Wi-Fi.

