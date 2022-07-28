Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro First Sale In India: Should You Buy?

Earlier this month, the Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro TWS earbuds were launched in India. Both these devices were unveiled at the Google I/O conference in May this year alongside the Pixel Watch. Today, both the smartphone and earbuds are all set to go on sale for the first time in India.

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro First Sale

The Google Pixel 6a was launched in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is priced at Rs. 43,999 and comes in Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk color options. On the other hand, the Google Pixel Buds Pro is priced at Rs. 19,990 and can be bought in Fog, Charcoal, Coral, and Lemongrass colors. The first sale of both these Google Pixel products is slated to happen via Flipkart today.

Google Pixel 6a Offers

As a part of the introductory offers, Flipkart provides an instant discount of Rs. 2,250 on Google Pixel 6a on using an Axis Bank card for the purchase. The smartphone will be available in EMIs starting from Rs. 1,504 per month. Buyers using a Kotak Bank credit card will get a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on the purchase and there is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19,000 based on the model of the old device.

Customers can buy the Google Nest Hub Gen 2, Fitbit Inspire 2, or Pixel Buds A series for Rs. 4,999 when purchased along with the smartphone. There is also a bundled three-month trial of Google One and YouTube Premium.

Should You Buy Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro?

The Google Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security co-processor. There are goodies such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, 128GB storage space, dual 12MP sensors at the rear, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 4410mAh battery.

When it comes to the Google Pixel Buds Pro, the TWS earbuds features active noise cancellation (ANC), a dedicated transparency mode, and support for multipoint connectivity to pair with multiple devices simultaneously. Its charging case comes with a USB Type-C port for wired charging and is compatible with Qi wireless charging as well.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles