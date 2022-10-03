Google Pixel 7 Pro to Copy iPhone 14’s Camera Feature? It Seems So

In this mode, the camera is expected to keep the subject in focus while smartly blurring the background, similar to high-end video cameras. As of now, it is unclear if this mode will only be available on the primary camera, or if it can also be accessed using the other sensors.

The Pixel 7 Pro will be Google's next premium flagship offering and will come with a triple camera setup, featuring a 48MP telephoto lens, 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. Similarly, the non-pro variant will have a dual-camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and both phones will have a 10.8MP selfie camera.

The telephoto lens on the Pixel 7 Pro offers 5x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zooming capability, while the Pixel 7 will only provide 8x hybrid zoom as it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens. That said, it looks like the camera capabilities of the Pixel 7 series have been inspired by the Apple iPhone 13 series.

The leaked specs sheet also confirms that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will offer LDAF (laser detection autofocus), which should help these cameras quickly focus on the subject. Similarly, both phones will also support 4K video recording.

Both models of the Pixel 7 will be powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, offering 128/256GB of internal storage. As for the RAM, the Pixel 7 will offer 8GB, while the more expensive Pixel 7 Pro will include 12GB of RAM, similar to other high-end Android flagship smartphones.

