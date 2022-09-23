Just In
- 9 min ago iQOO 11 Series To Pack Sony 50MP Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- 26 min ago iPhone 13 128GB Variant Goes Out of Stock on Flipkart
- 3 hrs ago Top Camera Phones Under Rs. 10K to Buy This Festive Season: Redmi 10A, Realme C33, Moto E40
- 15 hrs ago Apple Likely Plans to Manufacture 25% of iPhones in India by 2025
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Tata Punch Camo Edition - Everything You Need To Know
- News At monsoon's fag end, why is there so much rain in Delhi-NCR now?
- Travel The Great Ocean Road: Australia’s Mecca For Natural Attractions
- Education Intergovernmental Negotiations on UNSC reform is constrained by lack of openness, transparency: G4 nations
- Movies Ponniyin Selvan 1 Promotions: Controversial Questions And The Team's Comebacks
- Finance ICICI Securities Suggest Buy This Mid Cap Maharatna Stock For 70% Potential Upside
- Lifestyle Durga Puja 2022: Temple Of Goddess Biraja In Jajpur
- Sports ONE Championship: Stamp Fairtex eager for another shot at Angela Lee
Google Pixel 7 Lineup Price Revealed Ahead of Launch; Similarly Priced as Pixel 6 Series?
Google Pixel 7 series will be announced on October 6 and will be up for pre-orders the same day. Ahead of the launch, a new report has revealed the price of the upcoming Pixel phones which might cost the same as the Google Pixel 6 series. Rumors suggest the upcoming Pixel smartphones will begin shipping on October 18, at least in select markets.
The leak comes from Artem Russakovskii, who has revealed the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices in the US market. If this leak is to be believed, the Google Pixel 7 is priced at USD 599 (around Rs. 48,432) and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at USD 899 (roughly Rs. 72,699).
Google Pixel 7 Price Revealed Ahead of Launch
Interestingly, the leaked price tag is the same as the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when they launched last year. As mentioned earlier, the leaked price tag is for the US market. The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro prices could vary in other markets, and even see a spike in price tag.
From a source I trust 💯, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target's systems.— Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022
First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, 9, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors. pic.twitter.com/OqXt1qnHOL
Related: Google Pixel 6a gets discount at the Flipkart sale
Google Pixel 7 Series Launch: What To Expect?
The upcoming Google Pixel 7 (codename Panther) and Pixel 7 Pro (Cheetah) are expected to retain the same design as the Pixel 6 series. For instance, the Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
That said, the new Google Pixel 7 series will get a major upgrade with the processor. The phones will draw power from the in-house Tensor G2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM, as spotted on the Geekbench platform.
At the rear, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will flaunt a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary lens. The Pro model is said to include a triple-camera setup whereas the base variant is tipped to pack a dual-camera setup.
Presently, the Google Pixel 6a has received a price cut at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart has also confirmed the availability of the new Pixel 7 series. We'll know more as the launch approaches.
Also read the Google Pixel 6a review
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470