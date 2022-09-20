Google Pixel 7 Series Sale Dates Out; Pixel Watch Price Also Leaked News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google's next-gen flagship smartphones in the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch will go official on October 6. Though Google remains tight-lipped on further details of these devices, a few tipsters have crashed the party, leaking a fair share of information, including the price of the Pixel Watch. Besides, there is another interesting announcement, which reveals the possible sale dates of the Pixel 7 series and Google's first smartwatch.

Google Pixel 7 Series, Pixel Watch Sale Dates Tipped

As per a German publication, the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be up for pre-orders from October 6, the same day they will be announced. The Pixel phones will be up for purchase from October 18 via Google Store and partners. On the other hand, the Pixel Watch, the company's first smartwatch is tipped to go on sale from November 4. However, there could be changes in the sale dates as these aren't confirmed by Google.

What's more, the aforementioned date of the Pixel 7 series aligns with leaks from the noted tipster Roland Quandt. He also claims that the Pixel 7 series will be available for purchase from October 18.

This development follows a report by Front Page Tech, which hinted that the Google Pixel 7 series smartphones will be available for pre-order on October 6 and go on sale on October 13.

Google Pixel Watch Price Leaks

As per 9to5Google, the company's first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch will run WearOS and feature Fitbit's health and fitness integrations. The report notes that it will be priced starting from $349.99 (approx. Rs. 28,000).

Furthermore, the Google Pixel Watch is likely to arrive in 3 colors, including a Black case with an Obsidian band and Silver case with Chalk, and a Gold case with Hazel bands in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only models. The LTE model could get a Silver case with the Charcoal band model retaining the Black and Gold versions.

It remains to be seen if the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch will be launched in India as the company skipped the launches in the country for two years until it made a comeback with the Pixel 6a.

