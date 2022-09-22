Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed; Teased on Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

There's good news for all Google Pixel fans out there as the Pixel 7 series will launch in India. It is confirmed that there will be two phones in the series, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While we already know that these flagship phones will be unveiled on October 6, a Flipkart listing confirms that these phones will be heading to the Indian market soon.

Google Pixel 7 Series India Launch: What to Expect?

Now, Google officially confirmed that both phones are coming soon to the country. Though there is no official word on the exact launch date of these phones in India, the fact that these phones are coming to the country soon is a reason for Pixel fans to rejoice. Given that the Pixel 7 series will arrive in India, it will compete against the likes of the other flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Apple iPhone 14 series. Already, most aspects of these phones are known, thanks to the rumors and speculations.

As per the existing reports, the Pixel 7 phones will have an almost similar design similar to the Pixel 6 series. We can expect some new color options this time to make these devices stay on par with the competition. There are speculations that the Pixel phones will arrive with the company's latest Tensor G2 chipset and some tweaks on the hardware front as well.

Why Google Refrained From Launching Pixel Phones in India?

For those who are unaware, before the existing Pixel 6a, Google's last phones to arrive in India were the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The company paused the launch of the Pixel phones in India after the Pixel 3 series as the next-gen model, the Pixel 4 came with the Soli radar hardware that did not meet the guidelines for use in the country. Eventually, the company refrained from launching its phones in India until the recent Pixel 6 series. After testing the waters with the Pixel 6a, Google is now bringing the Pixel 7 series to the country.

