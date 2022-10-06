Google Pixel 7 Pro Lagging Behind In Performance: Is Samsung To Blame?

While we are awaiting the launch of the Tensor G2-powered, the performance numbers of the device have already surfaced online. As expected, the performance of the 2nd Gen Tensor processor, co-developed by Samsung and Google does not seem to be very impressive.

As per the leaks, the Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7 Pro has posted 1068 points on single-core and 3149 points on multi-core Geekbench 5 CPU benchmark. Similarly, the device has scored 801116 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. While these figures are better than Tensor-powered Pixel 6, they are definitely far behind the flagship smartphones of 2022, powered by a Qualcomm or Mediatek processor such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Mediatek Dimensity 9000.

However, when it comes to AI and camera performance, the Tensor G2 is said to be slightly ahead of the curve. This is also one of the prominent reasons for the excellent camera capabilities of the Google Pixel 6 series of smartphones, and we can expect the same with the upcoming Pixel 7 as well.

Is This Samsung's Fault?

Yes, it does look like Samsung is the culprit here. Remember how Samsung chose Snapdragon over Exynos for the S22 series? While Samsung has been playing a catch-up game with Qualcomm, it has never been able to deliver similar performance on its Exynos processors.

If we look at the history, Samsung's Exynos processors are not just weaker than Qualcomm's counterparts, but they are also less energy efficient. One of the possible reasons is the manufacturing process. Samsung has its own fab, and even Qualcomm borrowed it for a few generations to manufacture its high-end chipsets.

This is why chips like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888/888+ and even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 suffered to an extent, especially when it comes to heat management. Qualcomm learned its lesson and shifted the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1's manufacturing to TSMC's 4nm fab.

Rumors also suggest that Google and Samsung have kept the clock speeds lower, especially to control thermals. Considering the performance figures of TSMC-manufactured Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Qualcomm has decided to ditch Samsung for good, at least for their flagship processors such as the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.