Is Pixel 7 Really Worth the Upgrade Over Pixel 6? Features oi -Vivek

As we inch near the launch of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, there comes a question on how different are the upcoming Google smartphones when compared to their predecessors. Do note that, while a new device will mostly be better, there will also be a situation, where, the older model will deliver better value for money.

How does the Pixel 7 series stack up against the Pixel 6 series? Do the new models offer enough features to make it a worthy upgrade? Or they are just as good as the outgoing variants? Here is a comparison between the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 7 series.

Google Pixel 6 Vs Google Pixel 7

Let us start with the affordable Pixel 6 and the Pixel 7. In terms of design, the Pixel 7 looks like a refined version of the Pixel 6. Just like the Pixel 6, it offers a premium construction with a metal frame and glass sandwich design. The rear camera module on the Pixel 7 does look similar to the Dynamic Island (but it is not dynamic).

The new form factor of the Pixel 7 only seems to have visual advantages, or at least that's what it looks like. The device continues to offer features like an IP68 rating and wireless charging just like the Pixel 6 series.

When it comes to display, as per the leaks, the Pixel 7 will have a 90Hz 6.3-inch display, similar to the one on the Pixel 6. While the new model might have a slightly bright and vibrant display with an optimized fingerprint sensor, there won't be much difference in normal day-to-day usage.

The same also goes for the cameras. The Pixel 6 came with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12.5MP ultra-wide angle lens. Similarly, the Pixel 7 also has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Considering the new ISP on the Tensor G2 processor, the Pixel 7 should deliver slightly better photos and videos when compared to the Pixel 6.

Google has also added a few more camera tricks to the Pixel 7 such as Movie Motion Blur. Although it is a software-based feature, it is likely to remain exclusive to Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 will also ships with Android 13 OS with some exclusive features, which are expected to make their way to Pixel 6 in the coming days.

The #Pixel7, coming soon in 🌿 Lemongrass, 🖤 Obsidian and ❄️ Snow colours.



Which colour do hue like the most? 😌#ComingSoon #teampixel pic.twitter.com/0VcNmpJ8wp — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 29, 2022

Pixel 7 Pro Vs Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro also has a similar design to the Pixel 6 Pro, making it an iterative update. Again, the 120Hz 2K OLED display on the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to be a tad better than the 120Hz 2K display on the Pixel 6 Pro. However, there will be no earth-shattering differences between the two.

The same goes for the camera capabilities as well. On paper, the Pixel 7 Pro's triple camera setup is very much identical to that of the Pixel 6 Pro with a 50MP wide-angle lens, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto periscope zoom lens with support for 5x optical zoom.

Just like the Pixel 7, the 7 Pro also has a few exclusive features such as Macro Focus and Movie Motion Blur, while the rest of the camera features are expected to remain identical to that of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Advantages Of Pixel 7 Series Over Pixel 6

The two major reasons to buy the Pixel 7, especially for those who already own a Pixel 6 series smartphone are the processor and the software experience. The new Tensor G2 on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro has a speed binned CPU and a faster GPU when compared to the original Tensor on the Pixel 6 series. Similarly, the Pixel 7 series will also get extended software support and are likely to receive an Android 17 update with software support until 2026.

Best Mobiles in India