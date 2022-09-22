Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed; Teased on Flipkart

Advertisement
Image source  

There's good news for all Google Pixel fans out there as the Pixel 7 series will launch in India. It is confirmed that there will be two phones in the series, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While we already know that these flagship phones will be unveiled on October 6, a Flipkart listing confirms that these phones will be heading to the Indian market soon.

Google Pixel 7 Series India Launch: What to Expect?

Now, Google officially confirmed that both phones are coming soon to the country. Though there is no official word on the exact launch date of these phones in India, the fact that these phones are coming to the country soon is a reason for Pixel fans to rejoice. Given that the Pixel 7 series will arrive in India, it will compete against the likes of the other flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Apple iPhone 14 series. Already, most aspects of these phones are known, thanks to the rumors and speculations.

As per the existing reports, the Pixel 7 phones will have an almost similar design similar to the Pixel 6 series. We can expect some new color options this time to make these devices stay on par with the competition. There are speculations that the Pixel phones will arrive with the company's latest Tensor G2 chipset and some tweaks on the hardware front as well.

Related: Should you buy the Google Pixel 6a?

Why Google Refrained From Launching Pixel Phones in India?

For those who are unaware, before the existing Pixel 6a, Google's last phones to arrive in India were the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The company paused the launch of the Pixel phones in India after the Pixel 3 series as the next-gen model, the Pixel 4 came with the Soli radar hardware that did not meet the guidelines for use in the country. Eventually, the company refrained from launching its phones in India until the recent Pixel 6 series. After testing the waters with the Pixel 6a, Google is now bringing the Pixel 7 series to the country.

Advertisement
More GOOGLE News

Google Pixel 7 Series Sale Dates Out; Pixel Watch Price Also Leaked

Google Transfers Rs. 2 Crores to a Hacker; Here’s How Twitter Users Reacted

YouTube Ads To Get Even More Annoying; Service Testing 5 Unskippable Ads Model

Samsung-made Tensor G2 Chip's Technical Specifications Out: Here's What Google Pixel 7's Getting

Google Pixel Mini Smartphone Likely on Cards; What to Expect?

Google Photos Update Brings New Effects, Collage Editor & Redesigned Look For Memories

Why Is Google Pushing For RCS Messaging & Why Apple Should Use It?

Made in India Google Pixel Could Soon Be a Reality

Why is Google the Default Search Engine on All Phones? Antitrust Lawsuit Hearing To Begin Next Year

Android 13 OS Minimum Hardware Requirements Revealed: 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage Is Must

Google’s Mystery Foldable Phone Could Be A Camera Powerhouse

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Jaw Dropping Deal on Google Pixel 6a for Rs. 27,699
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: google pixel news smartphones
Read more...