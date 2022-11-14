Google Pixel 7a to Get Major Upgrades Over Pixel 6a; 90Hz Display, Wireless Charging Tipped

Google Pixel 7a is likely to launch next year and several rumors and leaks have already started surfacing online. As per reports, the device in the pipeline is codenamed "lynx". Now, a fresh leak from a well-known tipster has suggested that the Pixel 7a will feature notable improvements over its predecessor -- the Pixel 6a.

As per the tipster Kuba Wojciechowski citing undisclosed sources, the Pixel 7a is tipped to arrive with a high refresh rate, a new rear dual-camera setup, and support for wireless charging capability.

Google Pixel 7a to Bring Improvements

The Google Pixel 7a is speculated to carry the codename Pixel Lynx (L10) and feature a Samsung panel with an FHD resolution of 1080p and a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, it is said to feature a dual camera stack at its rear comprising the Sony IMX787 primary sensor and Sony's IMX712 secondary sensor. It is believed that these could be wide-angle and ultra-wide lenses respectively. Previous rumors have hinted at the presence of a Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor but the tipster suggests the use of a Samsung sensor.

Furthermore, the tipster states that the Pixel 7a could feature wireless charging support. It is likely to use a Google Tensor chip and a Qualcomm Wi-Fi/Bluetooth solution. That said, let's take a look at how the Pixel 7a could be better than its predecessor.

Major Upgrade to Pixel 6a?

The Pixel 6a was a pretty good handset but there were some aspects that can be improved. Especially, the discounted pricing of the smartphone attracted many as they could experience the latest version of Android without shelling out a lot. While there is time for the unveiling of the Pixel 7a, the above-mentioned improvements seem to fix the complaints users faced with the Pixel 6a.

Notably, the Pixel 6a also features a 90Hz Samsung display but Google capped the refresh rate at 60Hz. As per speculations, the Pixel 7a will not have such caps. The cameras on the upcoming device will be a major upgrade as the tipster claims to have spotted some major modifications to deliver improved picture quality. Though it will still miss out on a telephoto lens, there will be a major upgrade over the 12MP sensor of the Pixel 6a.

The disappointing aspect is that though there will be wireless charging, its speed is likely to be capped at 5W. However, it is an improvement as compared to its predecessor. We can also expect some hardware-level improvements on the upcoming smartphone.