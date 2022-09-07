Google Tensor G2 SoC Explained

By

Advertisement

Google has finally confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC. The Tensor G2 is the second-generation in-house processor from Google. The chipset is expected to offer flagship-grade performance along with improved ISP, network connectivity, and more.

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be based on the Tensor G2 SoC. Similarly, the upcoming Pixel 7a might also use the same chipset. It looks like Google is using the alphabet "G" in the nomenclature to highlight the fact that it is an in-house processor.

What Do We Know About Tensor G2?

Other than the actual name, Google has not revealed much about the features or the specifications of the Tensor G2. However, going by the current standards, the processor is likely to have an octa-core CPU cluster with two high-performance cores, two medium-performance cores, and four efficiency cores.

The two primary high-performance cores are likely to be based on the ARM Cortex-X2 microarchitecture, and these are also expected to have a slightly higher clock speed than the medium-performance and efficient cores.

The original Tensor came with the Mali G78 MP20 GPU, hence, the Tensor G2 is also expected to use an ARM Mali GPU. This time around, the embedded graphics chip is likely to offer improved gaming performance along with features like real-time ray-tracing. If Google is using a new fabrication processor, the Tensor G2 could also deliver better energy efficiency when compared to the original Tensor processor.

According to the leaked Geekbench 5 benchmark, the Tensor G2-powered Google Pixel 7 has scored 957 points on the single-core CPU test and 3194 points on the multi-core CPU test. Given the single-core performance of the Tensor G2 is slightly lower than the average single-core performance of the Tensor, the Tensor G2 could actually have a slightly lower clock speed.

However, when we look at the leaked multi-core performance of the Tensor G2, it is clearly better than the average multi-core Geekbench 5 score of the Tensor, hence, the newer chipset-powered Pixel 7 should still do pretty well when it comes to multitasking.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio Review: Plenty Cool, Plenty Powerful

Google Pixel 7 Series, Pixel Watch Get Official Launch Date; Tensor G2 SoC Teased

BGMI To Follow PUBG's Path; Might Soon Make India Comeback

Google Play Expands Alternative Billing Option For Developers In India

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 And 4 Gen 1 SoCs To Add Flagship Features To Low-Cost Phones

Google Meet Borrowing A Great Zoom Feature To Make Life Easy

Brazil Bans Sale Of iPhones Without Chargers; Apple To Challenge Court Order

Pixel 6a Dilemma: Top Reasons That Can Make Or Break Your Purchase Decision

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Leak; Here’s When It Will Happen

Google Pixel 6a Put Through Stringent Test: Will It Survive The Beating?

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launching Soon; 200MP Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC Confirmed

Google Tops The List Of Data Collectors, Apple Collects The Least: Study
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Google News Processor Pixel
Published On September 7, 2022
Read more...