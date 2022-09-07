Google Tensor G2 SoC Explained

Google has finally confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC. The Tensor G2 is the second-generation in-house processor from Google. The chipset is expected to offer flagship-grade performance along with improved ISP, network connectivity, and more.

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be based on the Tensor G2 SoC. Similarly, the upcoming Pixel 7a might also use the same chipset. It looks like Google is using the alphabet "G" in the nomenclature to highlight the fact that it is an in-house processor.

What Do We Know About Tensor G2?

Other than the actual name, Google has not revealed much about the features or the specifications of the Tensor G2. However, going by the current standards, the processor is likely to have an octa-core CPU cluster with two high-performance cores, two medium-performance cores, and four efficiency cores.

The two primary high-performance cores are likely to be based on the ARM Cortex-X2 microarchitecture, and these are also expected to have a slightly higher clock speed than the medium-performance and efficient cores.

The original Tensor came with the Mali G78 MP20 GPU, hence, the Tensor G2 is also expected to use an ARM Mali GPU. This time around, the embedded graphics chip is likely to offer improved gaming performance along with features like real-time ray-tracing. If Google is using a new fabrication processor, the Tensor G2 could also deliver better energy efficiency when compared to the original Tensor processor.

According to the leaked Geekbench 5 benchmark, the Tensor G2-powered Google Pixel 7 has scored 957 points on the single-core CPU test and 3194 points on the multi-core CPU test. Given the single-core performance of the Tensor G2 is slightly lower than the average single-core performance of the Tensor, the Tensor G2 could actually have a slightly lower clock speed.

However, when we look at the leaked multi-core performance of the Tensor G2, it is clearly better than the average multi-core Geekbench 5 score of the Tensor, hence, the newer chipset-powered Pixel 7 should still do pretty well when it comes to multitasking.

