Everything You Should Know About Google's Smartphone Chip Tensor Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google has recently announced its own custom-made chipset called Tensor and the upcoming Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be the first smartphones to incorporate the new SoC. Like Apple and Samsung, Google will also now produce own chipset for Google smartphones. Meanwhile, the internet wants to know the reasons for ditching Qualcomm's chipset. In this article, we have discussed in detail Google's custom chip Tensor.

Google Tensor Announced To Power Pixel Smartphones

Google launched the first Pixel smartphone in 2016 to compete with other premium devices and give its consumers a smarter experience. Besides, it already introduced features like HDR+, Night Sight, and so on.

Google said the reason for bringing the Tensor chipset, ''AI is the future of innovation work, but the problem is we've run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission.'' It further claims the Tensor chip helps to bring the most innovative AI and machine learning (ML) to Pixel users.

Google's Smartphone Chip Tensor Features

Google's Tensor is manufactured by a third party; however, it is developed and designed by Google. The company said in its blog post that Tensor is designed to make Pixel smartphones even more capable and customized to run Google's computational photography models. The new chip will also help Pixel users in real-time language translation for captions, text-to-speech without an internet connection, dual keyboard, and among others.

As of now, the CPU and GPU are still unknown so, we don't know how powerful the Google Tensor will be or whether it will be able to beat other chipmakers. However, Sundar Pichai tweeted that Google has spent four years on this custom chip. Considering this and the blog post, we can say the upcoming Google Pixel smartphones will offer powerful performance, top-end imaging capabilities, battery performance, and much more.

Has Google Ditched Qualcomm?

There is no official word on whether Google has any plan to ditch Qualcomm's processor completely. So, it remains to be seen if Google will use the Snapdragon chip for its affordable Pixel devices. As of now, Google is prepping up to launch the flagship Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro devices. Moreover, some features of these smartphones have also been confirmed by Google.

Google will opt for a new camera module for the Pixel 6 series and the Pro model will come with a 4x telephoto lens. In terms of design, the standard Pixel 6 will ship with a matte metal frame, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a glossy metal frame at the rear.

Besides, the Pro model will sport a 120Hz curved display, while the base model will support a 90Hz flat display. Last but not least, both models will ship with Android 12 OS and are expected to launch in October.

Google Pixel 6 Series Launch Timeline

As far as launch is concerned, both models are expected to launch in October. However, the Google Pixel 6 Series might not come to the Indian market. As per a report, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will initially be available in the eight countries including the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan.

So, there is a chance Google might launch the Pixel 6 series smartphones in limited markets. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

Best Mobiles in India