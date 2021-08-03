Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro To Draw Power From Custom-Made Tensor Chip, Google Confirms News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are all set to debut in the coming months. Google has provided a sneak peek into the upcoming smartphones, revealing their custom processor, cameras, and design. Most importantly, the new Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will draw power from the Tensor chipset, which is custom-developed by Google.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tensor Chip Details

Google updated its blog post to reveal a couple of key details on the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Here, the Tensor chipset, although manufactured by a third party, is developed and designed by Google. This is largely similar to the A Bionic processor by Apple. That said, the exact details and specs of the SoC are still under wraps.

Google claims the upcoming Pixel 6 series will be the fastest smartphone yet. AI and machine learning capabilities on the Tensor chip make these smartphones exceeding fast, Google says. Further, the company says AI and ML were the main reasons for Google to design and develop its processor to up the competition.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications: What To Expect?

Additionally, Google has revealed a couple of other details regarding the upcoming smartphones. Primarily, the Google Pixel 6 series will include a new camera system, where the Google Pixel 6 Pro will pack a 4x telephoto lens. The design on the Pixel 6 will include a matte metal frame with a glass rear panel.

Moreover, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will include a glossy meta frame on the glass panel at the rear. Additionally, the Pro model will include a 120Hz curved display, while the base model will flaunt a 90Hz flat display. Like always, the new Google smartphones will launch with the Android 12 OS, pre-installed.

Both Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be expensive flagship smartphones, something on par with Samsung or Apple's flagships. The smartphones are expected to launch this Fall, in October. Since we still have a couple more months to go, we can expect more teasers and leaks in the coming weeks.

