Google Discover Design Overhauled For Android 12-Powered Devices

Google Discover is a great place to get an update on what's happening around you, especially on topics that interest you. Google Discover shows, news, and features based on the user interest, and with the Android 12, it is getting a major overhaul.

On devices that currently running Android 12 beta OS, Google offers a new, redesigned UI with a headline "a new look for discover: focus on stories you care about with a simpler, more streamlined feed". As of now, there is no information if this update is coming to smartphones with an older version of Android.

New Google Discover Features

Google Discover on devices with Android 12 does a lot more now, such as showcasing headlines with the highlights of the article directly on the feed. This means one might not have to open the link to get an overview of that subject. This could be a great feature for users; however, it might have some negative impact on the publications.

Google will work directly with the publications to get stories and features on Google Discover. Depending on the browsing habit and interests, every Google Discover user will get a customized feed on Google Discover. Also note that Google Discover will only feature stories from select newsrooms, hence, you might see more stories from the same publications.

How To Access Google Discover

On most phones with stock Android, swiping left from the home screen will open up Google Discover. Similarly, Google Discover can be accessed using Google Chrome. To access Google Discover on Chrome, users just have to swipe down on the home screen. Again, the same can also be accessed by opening the Google app on both Android and iOS devices.

Google Discover is highly customizable, where one can mark a story as not interested and select options to mute stories from a publication forever. Overall, it does allow users to curate the stories as per their needs.

We did try to check these features on an Android phone with Android 11 OS and an iPhone, and none of those devices have received this update. Google might roll out these features in a phased manner, and might take a few weeks before you can access the same.

