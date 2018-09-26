Google Search gets new features: Here is all you need to know

Google Lens integration:

We all will agree that Google Lens is one of the niftiest camera features out there. With this feature, users can instantly get information such as product details and also can translate texts while on the go. Now, Google Lens will be integrated into image search as well. This will allow the users to get information about any image. Users will also get the ability to draw a particular part of an image in order to get some information. It is expected that this feature will be rolled out to the users over the next few weeks.

Activity Cards:

This feature will allow the users to go through their search history in order to look for a same query. The Activity Cards can be disabled whenever a user wants as these will come as an opt-in feature. Users will also get an option to delete their search history so that the cards do not retrace their search history again.

Collections:

This is another useful feature which comes with the Google Search, using this users will be able to organize their relevant images and contents which they read, this will further allow them to easily access these contents when they search for any same topic again. Google has also made some upgrades such as now the users will be able to import content from activity cards directly to Collections. Users will also be able to import suggestions from other user's collections.

Stories:

The Stories feature in Google Search will be similar to what it appears on WhatsApp Status. The major difference, however, will be that, now, the stories will have relevant text-based information in a visually engaging design.

The Stories feature will make use of Google's AMP platform and will be curated by an AI algorithm which will show relevant information. Users will also be able to see an embedded link in each Stories card. Users can then use this link to visit the source of the story and can do a thorough research.

Video Previews:

The major change in video preview which Google has introduced is that it will now play a featured clip which as per Google has more relevant content related to a user's search query.